Comparison of Luminex Corporation (LMNX) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Both Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 23 2.93 N/A 0.26 83.91 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Luminex Corporation and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Luminex Corporation and Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 6.5% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Luminex Corporation are 3.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Pulse Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Luminex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Luminex Corporation and Pulse Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 9% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Luminex Corporation shares. Competitively, Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 42.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation -2.27% -9.14% -16.22% -19.28% -16.49% -7.05% Pulse Biosciences Inc. -1.32% -20.91% -26.76% 1.28% -13.46% 10.56%

For the past year Luminex Corporation has -7.05% weaker performance while Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 10.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Luminex Corporation beats Pulse Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.