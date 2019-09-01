Comparison of LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) and National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

We are comparing LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties Inc. 46 11.01 N/A 3.89 11.84 National Health Investors Inc. 79 11.87 N/A 3.57 22.24

Demonstrates LTC Properties Inc. and National Health Investors Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. National Health Investors Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to LTC Properties Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. LTC Properties Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than National Health Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 10.2% National Health Investors Inc. 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

LTC Properties Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.44. National Health Investors Inc.’s 0.4 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LTC Properties Inc. and National Health Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 74%. About 1.7% of LTC Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, National Health Investors Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LTC Properties Inc. -0.48% 1.07% 2.47% -1.64% 10.9% 10.58% National Health Investors Inc. -0.26% 2.76% 5.14% -2.95% 8% 5.08%

For the past year LTC Properties Inc. has stronger performance than National Health Investors Inc.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. LTC Properties, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake Village, California.