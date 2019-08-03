Comparison of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.04 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Loral Space & Communications Inc. and PCTEL Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1%

Volatility and Risk

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PCTEL Inc. has beta of 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are 77.2 and 77.2 respectively. Its competitor PCTEL Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Loral Space & Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PCTEL Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Loral Space & Communications Inc. and PCTEL Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 63.8%. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.81%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of PCTEL Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance while PCTEL Inc. has 7.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats PCTEL Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.