Comparison of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -4.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Volatility & Risk

Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cool Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 77.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cool Holdings Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares and 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cool Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.