Comparison of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.40 N/A -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates Loral Space & Communications Inc. and ClearOne Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.02 beta means Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, ClearOne Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are 77.2 and 77.2 respectively. Its competitor ClearOne Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Loral Space & Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ClearOne Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.81%. Insiders Comparatively, held 49.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. had bearish trend while ClearOne Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats ClearOne Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.