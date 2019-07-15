Comparison of Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.93% and 7.66%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.