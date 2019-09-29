Comparison of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.00 22.53M -1.33 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 -0.33 64.09M 0.28 13.06

Table 1 highlights Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 819,540,940.67% -17.6% -4.5% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1,720,860,295.89% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lonestar Resources US Inc. Its rival Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 87.07% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.2% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has weaker performance than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.