Comparison of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -1.33 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.23 N/A 0.53 3.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a 2.59 beta, while its volatility is 159.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 2 2 2.33

Chesapeake Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.19 average target price and a 121.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.2% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.