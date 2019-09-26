Comparison of LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 75 2.82 N/A 0.62 122.33 Xunlei Limited 3 0.94 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LogMeIn Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of LogMeIn Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Volatility and Risk

LogMeIn Inc.’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Xunlei Limited’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Xunlei Limited which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

LogMeIn Inc.’s average target price is $75.5, while its potential upside is 6.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogMeIn Inc. and Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xunlei Limited.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats Xunlei Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.