Comparison of LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.62 N/A 0.62 122.33 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LogMeIn Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

LogMeIn Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. OneSpan Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival OneSpan Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. OneSpan Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogMeIn Inc. and OneSpan Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

LogMeIn Inc.’s upside potential is 18.17% at a $79.67 average target price. Meanwhile, OneSpan Inc.’s average target price is $19.5, while its potential upside is 31.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that OneSpan Inc. seems more appealing than LogMeIn Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogMeIn Inc. and OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68% respectively. LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 16.4% are OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend while OneSpan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats OneSpan Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.