Comparison of LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.73 N/A 0.62 122.33 Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

LogMeIn Inc. has a 10.28% upside potential and a consensus price target of $75.5.

LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.