Comparison of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus price target and a 699.57% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.