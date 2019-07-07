Comparison of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.76 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.