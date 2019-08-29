Comparison of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

We will be contrasting the differences between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.