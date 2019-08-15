Comparison of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 MannKind Corporation 1 4.64 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MannKind Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 consensus target price and a 221.80% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.