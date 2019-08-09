Comparison of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

This is a contrast between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 202.35% and its average price target is $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 79.5%. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.