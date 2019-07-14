Comparison of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Both Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin Corporation 316 1.85 N/A 19.42 17.21 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 54 2.01 N/A 2.81 18.96

Demonstrates Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lockheed Martin Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.00% 428.7% 12.2% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.01 beta means Lockheed Martin Corporation’s volatility is 1.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lockheed Martin Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$371 is Lockheed Martin Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 79.1%. About 0.1% of Lockheed Martin Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lockheed Martin Corporation -0.01% 8.24% 9.77% 6.72% 4.72% 27.62% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 5.03% -2.52% -7.11% -8.28% -10.06% 0.13%

For the past year Lockheed Martin Corporation has stronger performance than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Lockheed Martin Corporation beats Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.