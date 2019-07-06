Comparison of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ). The two are both Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin Corporation 312 1.84 N/A 19.42 17.21 Embraer S.A. 20 0.00 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lockheed Martin Corporation and Embraer S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.00% 428.7% 12.2% Embraer S.A. 0.00% -4.5% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Embraer S.A.’s 124.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.24 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lockheed Martin Corporation. Its rival Embraer S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.5 respectively. Embraer S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lockheed Martin Corporation and Embraer S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Embraer S.A. 0 3 0 2.00

Lockheed Martin Corporation has a -4.19% downside potential and a consensus price target of $354.43. Embraer S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 average price target and a 16.48% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Embraer S.A. appears more favorable than Lockheed Martin Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares and 47% of Embraer S.A. shares. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Embraer S.A. has 12.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lockheed Martin Corporation -0.01% 8.24% 9.77% 6.72% 4.72% 27.62% Embraer S.A. -7.63% -4.5% -9.8% -17.55% -26.39% -18.48%

For the past year Lockheed Martin Corporation has 27.62% stronger performance while Embraer S.A. has -18.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Lockheed Martin Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Embraer S.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.