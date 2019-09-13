Comparison of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

We will be contrasting the differences between LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. 31 9.45 N/A -0.67 0.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 123 9.50 N/A 1.45 96.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LivePerson Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4% CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3%

Risk and Volatility

LivePerson Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

LivePerson Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CyberArk Software Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. CyberArk Software Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LivePerson Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for LivePerson Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 6 2.75

The consensus price target of LivePerson Inc. is $42, with potential upside of 10.91%. On the other hand, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s potential upside is 39.28% and its consensus price target is $139.13. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CyberArk Software Ltd. seems more appealing than LivePerson Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LivePerson Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 78.6%. 1.2% are LivePerson Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98% CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. has weaker performance than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

CyberArk Software Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors LivePerson Inc.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.