Comparison of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 17 4.33 N/A 0.79 24.77 Investors Bancorp Inc. 11 4.80 N/A 0.66 17.16

Table 1 highlights Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Investors Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Investors Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Investors Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Investors Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% Investors Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. In other hand, Investors Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47% Investors Bancorp Inc. -0.61% 2.07% -2.41% -3.48% -9.98% 9.23%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Investors Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. beats Investors Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.