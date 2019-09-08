Comparison of LivaNova PLC (LIVN) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 79 3.59 N/A -4.36 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LivaNova PLC and Micron Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3%

Risk and Volatility

LivaNova PLC’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Micron Solutions Inc.’s beta is 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LivaNova PLC. Its rival Micron Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. Micron Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LivaNova PLC.

Dividends

Meanhile, Micron Solutions Inc.’s yearly dividend is $503 per share and 0% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by LivaNova PLC

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.1% of LivaNova PLC shares and 12.8% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares. About 0.4% of LivaNova PLC’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76% Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02%

For the past year LivaNova PLC’s stock price has bigger decline than Micron Solutions Inc.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.