Comparison of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.68 N/A -2.51 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liquidia Technologies Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, OncoCyte Corporation has 23.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.