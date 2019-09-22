Comparison of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00 Galapagos NV 135 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Galapagos NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s average price target is $172.6, while its potential upside is 7.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 6 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.