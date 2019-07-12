Comparison of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 82.27 N/A -3.40 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Liquidia Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.