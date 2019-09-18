Comparison of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Both Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 9.15%. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Lipocine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year Lipocine Inc. was more bullish than HEXO Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors HEXO Corp. beats Lipocine Inc.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.