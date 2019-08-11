Comparison of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lipocine Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|2
|14.90
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Lipocine Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Lipocine Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lipocine Inc.
|0.00%
|-102.2%
|-53%
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Lipocine Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lipocine Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Lipocine Inc. has an average target price of $3, and a 56.25% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Lipocine Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 0% respectively. 3.4% are Lipocine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lipocine Inc.
|3.85%
|-2.07%
|2.16%
|17.09%
|37.96%
|45.38%
|Guardion Health Sciences Inc.
|-15.28%
|-3.17%
|-47.86%
|0%
|0%
|-66.85%
For the past year Lipocine Inc. had bullish trend while Guardion Health Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
