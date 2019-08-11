Comparison of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 2 14.90 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lipocine Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Lipocine Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Lipocine Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lipocine Inc. has an average target price of $3, and a 56.25% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lipocine Inc. and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 0% respectively. 3.4% are Lipocine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -15.28% -3.17% -47.86% 0% 0% -66.85%

For the past year Lipocine Inc. had bullish trend while Guardion Health Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.