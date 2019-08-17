Comparison of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Since Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) are part of the Entertainment – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 14 0.64 N/A -1.33 0.00 Fox Corporation 37 1.80 N/A 1.62 23.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Fox Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Fox Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Fox Corporation 0 6 7 2.54

Fox Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $44.38 average price target and a 34.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shares and 92.1% of Fox Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Fox Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.41% 1.67% -6.95% -29.25% -45.41% -18.08% Fox Corporation 1.97% 3.9% -5.28% 0% 0% -1.79%

For the past year Fox Corporation has weaker performance than Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Summary

Fox Corporation beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.