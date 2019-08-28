Comparison of Linx S.A. (LINX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 95 12.60 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Linx S.A. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Linx S.A. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Linx S.A. and Paylocity Holding Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s average target price is $115, while its potential upside is 3.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Linx S.A. shares and 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance while Paylocity Holding Corporation has 69.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Linx S.A.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.