Comparison of LINE Corporation (LN) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

As Application Software businesses, LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 82 17.46 N/A 0.55 170.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LINE Corporation and AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation. Its rival AppFolio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. LINE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for LINE Corporation and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the average target price of AppFolio Inc. is $61.33, which is potential -41.70% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of LINE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66.5% of AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 64.09% are LINE Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.34% of AppFolio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year LINE Corporation has -2.26% weaker performance while AppFolio Inc. has 57.48% stronger performance.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats LINE Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.