Comparison of LINE Corporation (LN) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

We will be contrasting the differences between LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.10 N/A 0.18 58.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LINE Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation. Its rival Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. LINE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for LINE Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s average target price is $11.6, while its potential upside is 0.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.7% of LINE Corporation shares and 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year LINE Corporation has -2.26% weaker performance while Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats LINE Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.