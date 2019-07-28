Comparison of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)

This is a contrast between Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Life Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National Corporation 63 0.80 N/A 7.03 9.07 Atlantic American Corporation 3 0.23 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lincoln National Corporation and Atlantic American Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National Corporation 0.00% 10% 0.5% Atlantic American Corporation 0.00% -1.1% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Lincoln National Corporation’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Atlantic American Corporation’s 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Lincoln National Corporation and Atlantic American Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Atlantic American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Lincoln National Corporation’s average target price is $69, while its potential upside is 3.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lincoln National Corporation and Atlantic American Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Lincoln National Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Atlantic American Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln National Corporation -2.03% -1.12% 5.16% -2% -6.32% 24.3% Atlantic American Corporation 5.11% 5.11% -1.2% -14.24% -22.81% 2.54%

For the past year Lincoln National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Atlantic American Corporation.

Summary

Lincoln National Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Atlantic American Corporation.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions. The companyÂ’s products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL, term life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, and employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, as well as group life, disability, and dental products. It also provides various plan investment vehicles, including individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; single and survivorship versions of UL and VUL, including corporate-owned UL and VUL, and bank-owned UL and VUL insurance products; and group non-medical insurance products, principally term life, universal life, disability, dental, vision, accident, and critical illness insurance to the employer market place through various forms of contributory and non-contributory plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.