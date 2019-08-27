Comparison of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 3 0.19 N/A -0.21 0.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 50 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58

Table 1 highlights Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -3.8% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hailiang Education Group Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Hailiang Education Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and Hailiang Education Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is $3.5, with potential upside of 74.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.2% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1% of Hailiang Education Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has -42.19% weaker performance while Hailiang Education Group Inc. has 26.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats Lincoln Educational Services Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.