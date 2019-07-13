Comparison of Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -0.73 0.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lilis Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lilis Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Risk and Volatility

Lilis Energy Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lilis Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lilis Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.9% of Lilis Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc. was more bearish than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Summary

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP beats Lilis Energy Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.