Comparison of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.71 N/A 35.15 2.60 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.90 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.4 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

$184.67 is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 94.51%. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 159.53%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has weaker performance than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.