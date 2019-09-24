Comparison of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.46 N/A 35.15 2.60 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.26 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 26.10% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with consensus target price of $132. Competitively the consensus target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $31, which is potential 79.09% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Denali Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend while Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Denali Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.