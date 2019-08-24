Comparison of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Since Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.13 N/A 35.15 2.60 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and DBV Technologies S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 99.54% at a $184.67 consensus target price. DBV Technologies S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $17.25 consensus target price and a 88.52% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than DBV Technologies S.A. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.27% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance while DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.