Comparison of LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Since LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) are part of the Personal Products industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage Corporation 13 0.85 N/A 0.47 25.12 Revlon Inc. 23 0.39 N/A -5.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights LifeVantage Corporation and Revlon Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of LifeVantage Corporation and Revlon Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage Corporation 0.00% 28.6% 12.3% Revlon Inc. 0.00% 31% -9.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta means LifeVantage Corporation’s volatility is 39.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Revlon Inc.’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LifeVantage Corporation are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Revlon Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. LifeVantage Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revlon Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LifeVantage Corporation and Revlon Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Revlon Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LifeVantage Corporation has an average price target of $16, and a 20.03% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of LifeVantage Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.6% of Revlon Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.1% of LifeVantage Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Revlon Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LifeVantage Corporation -4.17% 1.3% -23.48% -1.01% 146.95% -11.07% Revlon Inc. -2.44% 5.62% -16.19% -23.1% 27.17% -12.66%

For the past year LifeVantage Corporation was less bearish than Revlon Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors LifeVantage Corporation beats Revlon Inc.

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. The company also provides skin care products, including ultra gentle facial cleanser, perfecting lotion, eye corrector serum, anti-aging cream, hand cream, and micro-lift serum under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors, and preferred and retail customers in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers. It also offers beauty tools comprising nail, eye, and manicure and pedicure grooming tools, as well as eye lash curlers and makeup brushes; and perfumes, eau de toilettes, colognes, and body sprays. This segment markets its products primarily under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, Pure Ice, Revlon ColorSilk, Llongueras, Charlie, Jean NatÃ©, Mitchum, Natural Honey, and Gatineau brands through the retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce, television shopping, department stores, specialty cosmetic stores, and perfumeries. Its Professional segment offers hair color, hair care, and hair treatment products to hair and nail salons and distributors under Revlon Professional brand name; men's shampoos, conditioners, gels, and other hair care and grooming products under the American Crew and d:fi brands; nail enhancement systems, and nail color and treatment products under the CND brand; hair products under Orofluido, UniqOne, and Intercosmo brands; and multi-cultural hair products under the Creme of Nature brand name. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its trademarks to manufacturers for complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.