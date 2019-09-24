Comparison of Life Storage Inc. (LSI) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP)

This is a contrast between Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage Inc. 99 8.66 N/A 4.44 21.94 Gladstone Land Corporation 26 7.26 N/A 0.12 207.26

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Life Storage Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation. Gladstone Land Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Life Storage Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Life Storage Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Life Storage Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Life Storage Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$106.75 is Life Storage Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Life Storage Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 6.52% respectively. 0.5% are Life Storage Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Life Storage Inc. -0.7% 2.69% 1.66% -0.27% 2.48% 4.84% Gladstone Land Corporation -0.23% -0.66% -0.43% 1.52% 0.39% 0.9%

For the past year Life Storage Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

Life Storage Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Gladstone Land Corporation.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.