Comparison of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Since Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 13 0.37 N/A -0.48 0.00 Wix.com Ltd. 133 10.11 N/A -1.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wix.com Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Wix.com Ltd. has a consensus price target of $142.17, with potential upside of 3.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and Wix.com Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 98.4%. About 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61% Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4%

For the past year Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. has -36.61% weaker performance while Wix.com Ltd. has 64.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Wix.com Ltd. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.