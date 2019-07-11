Comparison of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)

Since Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.77 N/A 1.52 10.42 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -15.1% -6.7%

Liquidity

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Precision Drilling Corporation are 2.1 and 2 respectively. Precision Drilling Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is $19.67, with potential upside of 31.40%. Competitively the average price target of Precision Drilling Corporation is $2.6, which is potential 40.54% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Precision Drilling Corporation seems more appealing than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.9% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. -3.07% -1.43% -5.5% -22.92% -24.71% 22.08% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.82% -20% 1.89% -17.24% -42.4% 24.14%

For the past year Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has weaker performance than Precision Drilling Corporation

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Precision Drilling Corporation.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.