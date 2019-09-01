Comparison of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)

This is a contrast between Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Bitauto Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4% Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Bitauto Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Bitauto Holdings Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Bitauto Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 41.84% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Bitauto Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.65%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.23% of Bitauto Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92% Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94%

For the past year Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Bitauto Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Bitauto Holdings Limited beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.