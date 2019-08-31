Comparison of Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited 1 24.51 N/A -0.51 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.27 N/A -876.51 0.00

Demonstrates Lianluo Smart Limited and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lianluo Smart Limited’s share owned by insiders are 52.9%. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited was less bearish than ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Summary

Lianluo Smart Limited beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.