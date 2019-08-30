Comparison of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display Co. Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 KEMET Corporation 18 0.71 N/A 3.50 5.75

Table 1 demonstrates LG Display Co. Ltd. and KEMET Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6% KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.3% 16.7%

Volatility and Risk

LG Display Co. Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. KEMET Corporation on the other hand, has 2.52 beta which makes it 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LG Display Co. Ltd. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor KEMET Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. KEMET Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LG Display Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for LG Display Co. Ltd. and KEMET Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 KEMET Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, KEMET Corporation’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 73.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LG Display Co. Ltd. and KEMET Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 51.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of KEMET Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LG Display Co. Ltd. -13.73% -20.03% -27.87% -31.24% -35.58% -26.37% KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71%

For the past year LG Display Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while KEMET Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors KEMET Corporation beats LG Display Co. Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.