Comparison of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 325.81 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.27 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.32% and 7.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 87.88% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. -2.3% -4.67% -2.46% -43.43% -42.61% -25.75%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 3.27% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -25.75% weaker performance.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.