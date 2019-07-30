Comparison of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Both LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.60 8.11 Mastercard Incorporated 241 18.84 N/A 5.92 42.12

Table 1 demonstrates LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Mastercard Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mastercard Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Mastercard Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 70% 13.8% Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Mastercard Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Mastercard Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Mastercard Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 15 3.00

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a consensus target price of $18, and a 68.07% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Mastercard Incorporated is $271.27, which is potential -3.61% downside. The data provided earlier shows that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. appears more favorable than Mastercard Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Mastercard Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 38.9% and 78.1% respectively. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 22.64%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Mastercard Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -0.92% -2.04% 27.48% 34.19% -20.55% 79.17% Mastercard Incorporated 1.56% 4.18% 12.97% 21.17% 29.68% 32.07%

For the past year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Mastercard Incorporated

Summary

Mastercard Incorporated beats on 10 of the 11 factors LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.