Comparison of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

As Biotechnology companies, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.60 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 168.87% upside potential and an average price target of $16.67. Competitively the average price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 935.86% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.3% respectively. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.