Comparison of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|-0.20
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|13.39M
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|411,784,604.98%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Volatility & Risk
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 96.37% at a $6.5 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 50.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
