Comparison of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.20 N/A -0.95 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 411,784,604.98% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 96.37% at a $6.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 50.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.