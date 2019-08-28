Comparison of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.32 N/A -0.95 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.72 N/A -2.54 0.00

Demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 840.30% at a $12.6 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.