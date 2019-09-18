Comparison of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.28 N/A -0.95 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 10.21 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 384.69% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $14.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 12.8% respectively. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.