Comparison of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.82 N/A -0.95 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.67 is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 886.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.